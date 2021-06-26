Ghost Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001117 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $266,692.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.08 or 0.00572517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00037709 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,686,938 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

