Giant Market Capitalization Tops $29,745.67 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $29,745.67 and approximately $3.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

