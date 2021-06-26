Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $67.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,078,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,921. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

