Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 45,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,078,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.