Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,569 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 734.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $76.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.