Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.54 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $277,333.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

