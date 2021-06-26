GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. GNY has a market capitalization of $77.04 million and $194,424.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00052305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00572509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00037878 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.