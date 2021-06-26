Gold Poker (GPKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19,063.93

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 43.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a market cap of $19,063.93 and approximately $8.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00167096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00092968 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,114.70 or 1.00464860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.