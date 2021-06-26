Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.