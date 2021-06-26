Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.15. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 55,183 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 52,167 shares of company stock valued at $228,489 in the last ninety days. 25.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

