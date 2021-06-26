Gossip Coin (GOSS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $10,755.46 and approximately $28.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

