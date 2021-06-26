Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $973,529.33 and $428,028.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00585213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038633 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

