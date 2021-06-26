Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 in the last 90 days. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

