Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,567 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $74.98 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.