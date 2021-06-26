Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

GRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Grainger alerts:

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £299.52 ($391.32).

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.