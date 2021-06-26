Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 108.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

