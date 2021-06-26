Graviocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,079.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $1,079.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.00391814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011087 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.