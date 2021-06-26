Gravity Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $215,885.93 and approximately $4.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00166563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00094216 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,125.05 or 0.99757466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

