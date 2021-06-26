Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,298.42.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$23.06 and a twelve month high of C$38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

