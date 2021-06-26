Grid+ (GRID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $41,451.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052074 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003316 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020065 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00571652 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037778 BTC.
Grid+ Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “
Grid+ Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.
