Grid+ (GRID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $41,451.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00571652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037778 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

