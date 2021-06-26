Gridcoin (GRC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.46 Million

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $8,797.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Gridcoin
Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,363,849 coins and its circulating supply is 415,710,817 coins. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
