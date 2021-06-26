Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 263,933 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Grubhub worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grubhub during the first quarter worth $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Grubhub alerts:

GRUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,025.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,298. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $18.01 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.