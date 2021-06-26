Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded down 45.7% against the dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $5,400.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00052082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00571903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,579,782,029,948 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

