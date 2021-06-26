Grumpy Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.89 or 0.00587826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

