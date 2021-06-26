Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 19,844 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $15,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $94.97 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

