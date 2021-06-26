Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 62,477 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,477 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 703,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.