Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $15.17 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,072 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.18% of CyrusOne worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of CONE opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CONE. Barclays raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

