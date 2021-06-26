Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $15.23 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,813 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

Shares of INVH opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.