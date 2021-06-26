Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $15.27 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

NYSE MO opened at $47.62 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

