Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 3.24% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCA opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

