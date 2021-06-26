Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $284.17 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,446 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $284,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,316.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.