Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 42,371 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,371 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $16,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8,640.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 346,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

