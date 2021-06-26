Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 83,867 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,867 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Realty Income worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

