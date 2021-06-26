Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of The Allstate worth $17,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.62. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

