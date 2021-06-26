Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,352 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMLC opened at $31.50 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.59.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.