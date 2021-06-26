Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,352 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of EMLC opened at $31.50 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.59.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.