Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,256 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of LKQ worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after buying an additional 1,355,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LKQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,668,000 after purchasing an additional 265,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $336,721,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 89.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.85 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

