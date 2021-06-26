Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $86.72 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

