Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.06.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,541.72 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $941.44 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,973.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,438.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.