Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 39,443 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 39,443 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $83,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $761.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $642.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $356.00 and a 1 year high of $776.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.23.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

