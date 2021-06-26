Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Illumina by 413.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $5,795,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 206,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 656.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $474.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

