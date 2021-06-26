Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,754 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 18,938 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at $5,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.90. 8,999,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,084. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

