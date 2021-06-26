Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TEL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,420. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.48. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.15 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

