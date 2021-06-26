Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $10.43 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,973. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.81.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

