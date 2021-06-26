Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $11.16 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,469,000 after buying an additional 523,212 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,838 shares of company stock valued at $19,867,750. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

