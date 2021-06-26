Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $13.78 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Fiserv by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Fiserv by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

