Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $14.86 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,133 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

