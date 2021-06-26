Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $8.03 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,647 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.63 and a 1 year high of $197.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

