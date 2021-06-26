Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $8.49 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.07. The stock had a trading volume of 675,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,089. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $466.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

