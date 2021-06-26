Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,807 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,285,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,471. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

