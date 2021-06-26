Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $192.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.34. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

